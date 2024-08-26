IAEA chief says he is going to visit Kursk NPP on Tuesday

The head of the IAEA, Rafael Grossi, said that he would personally lead a mission to the Kursk NPP tomorrow, according to a statement on the agency's website on August 26, UNN reports.

Details

"Given the gravity of the situation, I am personally leading the IAEA mission to the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant in the Russian Federation," Grossi said in a statement.

He pointed out that the safety and security of all nuclear power plants is a central and fundamental issue for the IAEA. "Since the new developments and the increased level of military activity in the vicinity of the nuclear power plant, I have been closely following the developments on the ground, especially with regard to the plant. (...) The only way the IAEA can confirm the information is when we have the opportunity to independently assess what is happening," Grossi said.

"I repeat that the safety and security of nuclear facilities must not be jeopardized under any circumstances. This is an evolving situation, and it is extremely important that when I arrive at the plant tomorrow, I see the situation with my own eyes and discuss the conditions for further actions that may be required to assess the nuclear safety and security of the plant," the IAEA Director General said.

"It is extremely important to adhere to the seven indispensable pillars of nuclear safety during armed conflict and five specific principles established to protect Zaporizhzhya NPP, but applicable to any nuclear power plant," Grossi emphasized.

