Hungarian Foreign Minister allegedly received death threats in Ukrainian on the eve of his visit to Ukraine - media

Hungarian diplomatic missions in Ukraine have allegedly received death threats against Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto in the wake of his upcoming visit to Ukraine, the Hungarian edition Index reports, according to UNN.

Details

"As the meeting approached, the Ukrainian offices of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade received an email in Ukrainian in which Peter Siyarto was threatened with death," the newspaper writes.

According to Index, the minister is expected to receive an "explosive reception" during his upcoming visit to Ukraine.

The email allegedly contained the words: "Hungarians, we hate your government, which continues to do everything to make us lose the war." The email allegedly ends with the words: "God forgives, but Ukrainians do not."

Tamás Mencser, the country's state secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, wrote on his Facebook page that "even death threats do not prevent Peter Szijjarto from representing Hungarian interests" and that "we see and feel the pressure growing.

Kuleba and Yermak to meet with Siyarto in Uzhhorod at the end of January - MFA