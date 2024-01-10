Hundreds of explosions in Sumy region: Russians attacked with mortars, artillery and dropped explosive ordnance

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 70721 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 108647 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 137879 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 136058 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 175507 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171404 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 281671 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178176 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167168 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148817 views

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 103650 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 103433 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 105448 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 77658 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 51749 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

11:46 AM • 70728 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 281671 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 249373 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 234499 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 259862 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 36092 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 137881 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 106241 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 106243 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 122386 views
Hundreds of explosions in Sumy region: Russians attacked with mortars, artillery and dropped explosive ordnance

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27163 views

Russian troops shelled ten border settlements in Sumy region, 100 explosions were recorded; mortars, artillery and ammunition dropped from drones were used.

Ten communities in the border area were shelled by the Russian military on Wednesday, January 10. The shelling was reported by the Sumy Military District Administration, UNN reports.

During the day, the Russians fired 29 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 100 explosions were recorded. Yunakivska, Khotynska, Krasnopilska, Bilopilska, Novoslobidska, Shalyhinska, Esmanska, Znob-Novgorodska, Seredyna-Budska, and Sveska communities were shelled.

- the OBA said.

Details

As of 21.00, mortar and artillery fire and the dropping of one unexploded ordnance from a drone were recorded in the region. In particular:

Bilopilska community: the enemy used mortars (18 explosions).

Esmanska gromada: explosive ordnance was dropped from a UAV (1 explosion) and mortar (13 explosions) and artillery (8 explosions) were used.

Sveska community: mortar shelling (8 explosions), artillery shelling (2 explosions) and small arms fire were recorded.

Krasnopilska community: 9 mines were dropped by Russians on the territory of the community.

Seredina-Budska community: there was mortar shelling (2 explosions) and artillery shelling (6 explosions).

Yunakivska community: mortar shelling (5 explosions) and artillery shelling (5 explosions).

Znob-Novhorodska community: mortar shelling (2 explosions) and MLRS shelling (8 explosions) were recorded.

Shalyhyne community: mortar shelling (3 explosions).

Novoslobidska community: the enemy attacked with mortars (5 explosions).

Khotyn community: mortar shelling (5 explosions).

Dnipropetrovs'k region: Russians attack with missiles and kamikaze drones10.01.24, 19:07 • 23549 views

Recall

The day before, rescuers in Sumy region extinguished a large-scale fire caused by Russian shelling. It was noted that the shock wave damaged private houses,  including apartment buildings. 

Tatiana Salganik

War

