Hundreds of explosions in Sumy region: Russians attacked with mortars, artillery and dropped explosive ordnance

Ten communities in the border area were shelled by the Russian military on Wednesday, January 10. The shelling was reported by the Sumy Military District Administration, UNN reports.

During the day, the Russians fired 29 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 100 explosions were recorded. Yunakivska, Khotynska, Krasnopilska, Bilopilska, Novoslobidska, Shalyhinska, Esmanska, Znob-Novgorodska, Seredyna-Budska, and Sveska communities were shelled. - the OBA said.

Details

As of 21.00, mortar and artillery fire and the dropping of one unexploded ordnance from a drone were recorded in the region. In particular:

Bilopilska community: the enemy used mortars (18 explosions).

Esmanska gromada: explosive ordnance was dropped from a UAV (1 explosion) and mortar (13 explosions) and artillery (8 explosions) were used.

Sveska community: mortar shelling (8 explosions), artillery shelling (2 explosions) and small arms fire were recorded.

Krasnopilska community: 9 mines were dropped by Russians on the territory of the community.

Seredina-Budska community: there was mortar shelling (2 explosions) and artillery shelling (6 explosions).

Yunakivska community: mortar shelling (5 explosions) and artillery shelling (5 explosions).

Znob-Novhorodska community: mortar shelling (2 explosions) and MLRS shelling (8 explosions) were recorded.

Shalyhyne community: mortar shelling (3 explosions).

Novoslobidska community: the enemy attacked with mortars (5 explosions).

Khotyn community: mortar shelling (5 explosions).

The day before, rescuers in Sumy region extinguished a large-scale fire caused by Russian shelling. It was noted that the shock wave damaged private houses, including apartment buildings.