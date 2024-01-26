Humeniuk explains why russia has not been using Kalibr recently

The occupiers have reduced the use of Kalibr missiles, which may be due to the difficulty of maintaining the launchers after use. This was reported by the spokeswoman for the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine Natalia Gumenyuk during a telethon, UNN reports.

Details

We rely on analytics and will say, in fact, that the use of Kalibr has been very rare lately. There is an understanding that they do have difficulties with the maintenance of the units from which the Kalibr missiles are produced. And with the loading of the missiles themselves, because all this logistics and infrastructure is concentrated in Crimea, and the missile carriers are based in Novorossiysk for storage purposes. So it is obvious that this could be the reason - Humeniuk said.

Addendum

Despite the fact that Russia has not used Kalibr for a long time, Natalia Gumenyuk noted that their being on duty means that they are ready to be used.

At what point this will happen, we cannot calculate for sure. Therefore, we must not let our guard down - she emphasized.

The spokeswoman also suggested that Russia is trying to "lull vigilance" by keeping the missile launchers on standby but not using them. That is, they cannot and cannot pretend that "they are not going to use Kalibr". And at the same time to deliver a sneak attack".

