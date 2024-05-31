How to get help for families who temporarily arrange a child - explained the Ombudsman

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, about 4 thousand children are left without parental care every year. To support families who temporarily take in a child left without parental care, the government has introduced a new type of social assistance. Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets explained how to get assistance to such families, reports UNN.

Details

Lubinets reminded that previously payments were accrued only after the child acquired the status of an orphan child or a child deprived of parental care.

From now on, the State will also pay benefits for a child who has not yet received the status.

To do this, you need to submit an appropriate application to the social protection authorities with bank details. The application should be accompanied by:

a copy of the child's birth certificate (if any, If birth information is not available in the State Register of Civil Status Acts of citizens);

a copy of the order of the children's service on temporary placement of the child;



a medical report on a child with a disability issued in accordance with the procedure established by the Ministry of Health (in case of temporary placement of a child with a disability).



Your application must be reviewed within 10 calendar days. If it is approved, you will receive payments in the amount of:

for children under 6 years - 6 407,5 UAH – for children from 6 to 18 years-7 990 UAH;

for children with disabilities up to 6 years – 8 970,5 UAH, for children with disabilities from 6 to 18 years – 11 186 UAH.



Unified online platform for adoption and family-based forms of childcare launched in Ukraine