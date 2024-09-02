ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 122100 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 125493 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 205113 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 157116 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 154841 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 143790 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 201747 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112519 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 190059 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105155 views

Head of the Mejlis: Russian attack caused destruction of mosque in Nyvky in Kyiv

Head of the Mejlis: Russian attack caused destruction of mosque in Nyvky in Kyiv

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24820 views

The building of the Islamic Cultural Center was damaged as a result of rocket fire by the enemy in Kyiv, Refat Chubarov said.

An enemy rocket attack on Kyiv damaged the Islamic Cultural Center of the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea (mosque in Nyvky), Mejlis Chairman Refat Chubarov reported on Facebook on Monday, UNN reports.

Details

"This morning, as a result of another massive missile attack on Kyiv by Russian barbarians, the building of the Islamic Cultural Center of the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea (mosque in Nyvky) was significantly damaged. The building of the Islamic Center, especially the mosque located in it, will need repair," said the head of the Mejlis.

According to the Deputy Mufti of Muslims of Crimea, military chaplain Suleiman Khairullayev, there were no casualties, Chubarov said.

"This is another evidence that Russia is a country of absolute evil," Chubarov emphasized.

Kyiv air defense destroys over 20 missiles and a drone, two wounded02.09.24, 06:57 • 38209 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyWar

