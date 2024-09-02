Head of the Mejlis: Russian attack caused destruction of mosque in Nyvky in Kyiv

An enemy rocket attack on Kyiv damaged the Islamic Cultural Center of the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea (mosque in Nyvky), Mejlis Chairman Refat Chubarov reported on Facebook on Monday, UNN reports.

"This morning, as a result of another massive missile attack on Kyiv by Russian barbarians, the building of the Islamic Cultural Center of the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea (mosque in Nyvky) was significantly damaged. The building of the Islamic Center, especially the mosque located in it, will need repair," said the head of the Mejlis.

According to the Deputy Mufti of Muslims of Crimea, military chaplain Suleiman Khairullayev, there were no casualties, Chubarov said.

"This is another evidence that Russia is a country of absolute evil," Chubarov emphasized.

