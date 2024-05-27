Head of the All-Ukrainian Agrarian Confederation: Seizure of ATO soldiers' land will "explode" with social tension

The head of the Ukrainian Agrarian Confederation Leonid Kozachenko warns of possible negative consequences and social tension if NABU and SAPO go to seize land privatized by ATO soldiers. He stated this in a commentary to UNN.

In the situation that has now arisen, it is not possible to take this land away if these are real ATO participants. It would be a wrong decision. Even if the land was not subject to transfer to their ownership, it is not their fault that this happened. In today's conditions, they should not be deprived of their land. Even if there was no war, they are ATO participants. They did not break the law. There is no need to create such tension in society - Kozachenko noted.

Details

The expert frankly does not understand why law enforcement officers are now escalating the situation with the possible seizure of ATO soldiers' land plots. If there are questions about some documents, then let them focus their attention on that.

"They say that there are allegedly no documents in the archives that this land was transferred to a scientific institution. I think we need to look into this. The lost documents should be restored and we should focus our attention on this," summarized the head of the All-Ukrainian Agrarian Confederation.

Context

These are the land plots that more than a thousand ATO participants received in 2017-18 as free privatization. The NABU and the SAPO believe that these lands were used by the National Agrarian Academy (NAAS) when the soldiers privatized them. However, the anti-corruption activists' version contradicts the Supreme Court's decision, which ruled that the NAAS did not have any official documents of land use rights.

"During the consideration of the case, the courts of previous instances found that there were no state acts for the right to permanent use of land plots both for SE Iskra, SE Nadiia, and the companies whose legal successors they are.

Nevertheless, SAPO prosecutor Anastasia Andronova said during a meeting of the HACCU Appeals Chamber that the seizure of these land plots is planned in the near future.

"Those (lands - ed.) that were transferred to the ownership of ATO participants and other persons - we actually had a pre-trial investigation going on, and we decided that it would be more appropriate to do so when we have more complete evidence. In March of this year, we received a number of examinations that were actually attached to the materials of the petition, which, in our opinion, substantiate the suspicion, and we will soon decide on further measures," said the SAPO representative.

The most outraged by this situation are the ATO soldiers themselves , most of whom are now at the front, defending the country at the cost of their lives. They claim that the land was legally registered. Currently, they are leased, for which the soldiers receive money. In response to the threats of the NABU and SAPO to seize their land, they respond: "let them come to our frontline".