Head of MSEC in Poltava region issued disability certificates to wives of men liable for military service for $9,000

The head of the Medical Expert Commission in Poltava region issued disability certificates for the wives of men liable for military service for $9,000, and he has been detained. This was reported by the National Police of Ukraine, UNN writes.

The head of the regional MSEC in Poltava region set up a corrupt scheme to obtain disability for women whose husbands or sons could be mobilized. The head of the specialized commission and his accomplice, a resident of Poltava region, were suspected of forging medical and social examination documents. The defendants face up to ten years in prison.

The defendant entered false information about the women's health status into medical records and obtained a conclusion about the presence of group II disability. This became the basis for the women to receive permanent third-party care from their husbands liable for military service and further avoid military service and even travel abroad. The defendant estimated the cost of the decision illegally made by the MSEC at $9,000.

To remove himself from suspicion, the organizer of the fraud involved a local resident as an accomplice - her duties included finding "clients", making direct payments to them and transferring funds to the participants of the "scheme".

The head of the MSEC and his accomplice were detained while receiving $1,500, the second part of the bribe for making the required decision. A few days earlier, they had received $7,500. The searches resulted in the seizure of the object of the unlawful benefit, cash in various currencies in the amount of about UAH 5.5 million, medical records, copies of medical reports and extracts from the MSEC, a car and "draft" records.

