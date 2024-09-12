Head of MSEC in Poltava region issued disability certificates to wives of men liable for military service for $9,000

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 114308 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 116976 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 190653 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 149364 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 150560 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 141933 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 194513 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112329 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 183731 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104951 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

February 28, 10:28 PM • 43997 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 10:53 PM • 71091 views

February 28, 10:53 PM • 71091 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 67352 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 40479 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate
03:40 AM • 46858 views

03:40 AM • 46858 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 190653 views

February 28, 02:39 PM • 190653 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 194513 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 194513 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 183731 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 210710 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 199113 views

February 27, 11:50 AM • 199113 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
February 28, 03:20 PM • 148113 views

February 28, 03:20 PM • 148113 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 147513 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 151732 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
February 28, 09:03 AM • 142757 views

February 28, 09:03 AM • 142757 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 159268 views
Head of MSEC in Poltava region issued disability certificates to wives of men liable for military service for $9,000

Head of MSEC in Poltava region issued disability certificates to wives of men liable for military service for $9,000
Kyiv  •  UNN
 • 13847 views

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 13847 views

The head of the MSEC in Poltava region issued fictitious disability certificates to the wives of conscripts for $9,000. He and his accomplice were detained while receiving the bribe and face up to 10 years in prison.

The head of the Medical Expert Commission in Poltava region issued disability certificates for the wives of men liable for military service for $9,000, and he has been detained. This was reported by the National Police of Ukraine, UNN writes.

Details

The head of the regional MSEC in Poltava region set up a corrupt scheme to obtain disability for women whose husbands or sons could be mobilized. The head of the specialized commission and his accomplice, a resident of Poltava region, were suspected of forging medical and social examination documents. The defendants face up to ten years in prison.

The defendant entered false information about the women's health status into medical records and obtained a conclusion about the presence of group II disability. This became the basis for the women to receive permanent third-party care from their husbands liable for military service and further avoid military service and even travel abroad. The defendant estimated the cost of the decision illegally made by the MSEC at $9,000.

To remove himself from suspicion, the organizer of the fraud involved a local resident as an accomplice - her duties included finding "clients", making direct payments to them and transferring funds to the participants of the "scheme".

The head of the MSEC and his accomplice were detained while receiving $1,500, the second part of the bribe for making the required decision. A few days earlier, they had received $7,500. The searches resulted in the seizure of the object of the unlawful benefit, cash in various currencies in the amount of about UAH 5.5 million, medical records, copies of medical reports and extracts from the MSEC, a car and "draft" records.

Recall

The SBU dismantled a scheme to evade mobilization in Kyiv region. The founder of a law firm was selling fake medical certificates and documents for illegal travel abroad for $50,000.

“Ex-deputy head of Volyn RMA detained for making money on tax evaders11.09.24, 13:15 • 13365 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

Crimes and emergencies

