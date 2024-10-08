Head of Interdistrict MSEC to be tried in Kyiv region for helping fugitives to receive disability status

The head of the inter-district MSEC of Kyiv region will be brought to court, who assisted in obtaining a disability group to postpone conscription into the Armed Forces. Medical reports with fictitious diagnoses provided men of mobilization age with legal grounds to travel abroad. UNN reports this with reference to the National Police.

Details

According to law enforcement, the head of the interregional medical and social expert commission assisted citizens in evading military service during mobilization.

Knowing for certain that there were no objective grounds for the men to receive a disability group, the official entered fictitious information about their illnesses into official documents. On their basis, the commission decided to grant the men a disability group. This served as a basis for postponement of mobilization and further travel abroad - , the police said in a statement.

During the searches, law enforcement officers reportedly seized more than $25,000, 1,600 euros, copies of medical documents, etc. In September, this official was notified of suspicion under Part 1 of Article 366 (forgery) and Part 2 of Article 332 (illegal transportation of persons across the state border of Ukraine) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The indictment against the head of the inter-district medical examination commission was sent to court.

The maximum penalty he could face is up to seven years in prison with disqualification to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for up to three years.

