Head of Interdistrict MSEC to be tried in Kyiv region for helping fugitives to receive disability status

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 28978 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 96523 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 160873 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 134483 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 141230 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138125 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 179224 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111973 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 170394 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104696 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 139306 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 138979 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 83627 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 106940 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 109081 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 160876 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 179225 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 170395 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 197822 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 186865 views
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 138979 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 139306 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 145486 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 136971 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 153951 views
Head of Interdistrict MSEC to be tried in Kyiv region for helping fugitives to receive disability status

Head of Interdistrict MSEC to be tried in Kyiv region for helping fugitives to receive disability status

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 10316 views

In Kyiv region, the head of the MSEC, who helped evaders to obtain a disability group to postpone the draft, will be tried. The official entered fictitious information about the disease, which allowed him to avoid mobilization.

The head of the inter-district MSEC of Kyiv region will be brought to court,  who assisted in obtaining a disability group to postpone conscription into the Armed Forces.  Medical reports with fictitious diagnoses provided men of mobilization age with legal grounds to travel abroad.  UNN reports this with reference to the National Police. 

Details 

According to law enforcement, the head of the interregional medical and social expert commission assisted citizens in evading military service during mobilization.

Knowing for certain that there were no objective grounds for the men to receive a disability group, the official entered fictitious information about their illnesses into official documents. On their basis, the commission decided to grant the men a disability group. This served as a basis for postponement of mobilization and further travel abroad

- , the police said in a statement.

During the searches, law enforcement officers reportedly seized more than $25,000, 1,600 euros, copies of medical documents, etc. In September, this official was notified of suspicion under Part 1 of Article 366 (forgery) and Part 2 of Article 332 (illegal transportation of persons across the state border of Ukraine) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The indictment against the head of the inter-district medical examination commission was sent to court.

The maximum penalty he could face is up to seven years in prison with disqualification to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for up to three years.

Image

NACP to re-examine declaration of Khmelnytsky MSEC head Krupa07.10.24, 19:27 • 15320 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Crimes and emergencies
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
kyivKyiv

