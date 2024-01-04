Head of an accounting firm: virtually every third VAT payer faces blocking of tax invoices

ukenru
Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 68343 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 108440 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 137596 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 135887 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 175414 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171373 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 281504 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178174 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167165 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148816 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 103489 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 103258 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 105273 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 76511 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 50528 views
Publications
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

11:46 AM • 68343 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 281504 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 249220 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 234345 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 259710 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 35317 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 137596 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 106170 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 106173 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 122320 views
Actual
Head of an accounting firm: virtually every third VAT payer faces blocking of tax invoices

Head of an accounting firm: virtually every third VAT payer faces blocking of tax invoices

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 174474 views

In fact, one in three VAT payers faces blocking of tax invoices, says the head of an accounting firm

Since November 2022, the trend of blocking tax invoices has increased significantly. As Iryna Bratkevych, director of the accounting firm Prime Group Ukraine, told UNN, in a commentary, virtually every third VAT payer among their clients faces this problem.

Businesses in such sectors as trade, construction, agricultural companies, and carriers most often face problems with the tax authorities.

We serve a lot of companies that are VAT payers. In fact, one in three faces VAT blocking, to varying degrees - some of them very massively, some not so much, but one way or another they face it. The trend in blocking has increased significantly since November 2022

- Bratkevych said.

In addition, she said, many companies are included in the risk category. According to Bratkevych, the classification of a company as risky is a violation of the presumption of innocence.

"At first, they accuse you of being guilty, of being risky, but you collect documents and prove that you are a real company, that you are working. Even companies that have been working for years with the same counterparties, providing the same services, suddenly become risky or have blockages, which is very strange, out of the blue. There, the head of the Customs and Tax Policy Committee, Danylo Hetmantsev, explains it all: not enough taxes have been paid, not enough resources, give us more hired people, but it is almost impossible to fulfill all these requirements given that there is a war going on, and companies are already barely coping, some are barely afloat to keep what they have and at least get the customers they have," Bratkevych says.

In October alone, the tax authorities blocked more than 5 billion in working capital by stopping the registration of invoices20.12.23, 14:55 • 147502 views

The accountant assumes that tax invoices are also blocked on certain grounds (for example, insufficient payment of the unified social tax in relation to a certain volume of transactions, according to the tax authorities) - such invoices are probably blocked automatically by the program, and invoices with large amounts are also blocked manually. Bratkevych even points out that if there are several invoices for large amounts, the two with the largest amounts will be blocked.

She says that she has not directly encountered the issue of riskiness or blocking invoices bypassing the law. However, she has heard that there are such ways.

"We did not communicate directly with such people, because our principle is to provide these documents legally. But we have heard from some of our clients that there is a certain percentage, they negotiate and set conditions. In addition, there were even phrases such as "don't even try to submit documents for withdrawal from risky ones, because no one is being withdrawn now, you can only withdraw in this way, by agreement. Or you can go to the courts and prove it for years." It's clear that not everyone is ready to go to court to prove their innocence if they have money hanging in the balance and can't wait that long. That's why sometimes people go to such lengths," Bratkevych said.

If you want to work, pay tribute: a practicing accountant on the relationship between the tax authorities and business21.12.23, 12:45 • 147544 views

Recall

Blocking of tax invoices is one of the main problems that Ukrainian entrepreneurs complain about in the field of tax administration. In general, according to the Business Ombudsman Council's statistics, 57% of complaints from business representatives in the third quarter of 2023 concerned tax issues. As noted by Business Ombudsman Roman Vashchuk in a recent interview , the problem for business is not even the level of taxes, but the style of administration. He also added that tax and customs lose 90-94% of their cases in courts, either in the first instance or on appeal to the Supreme Court.

According to experts, this situation with the courts indicates that the tax authorities are abusing their powers, as the courts are breaking down these decisions. Some, such as economic analyst Pavlo Sebastianovych, directly calls it "schemes.

Among the main such schemes, he names fictitious exports, registration of fictitious VAT from fictitious companies, export of goods under fictitious documents with fictitious VAT and refund of real VAT, twists, blocking tax invoices, granting risky status to an enterprise and organizing shadow schemes to remove this status.

Dmytro Oleksiyenko, a member of the Taxpayers Association Board, believes that MP Danylo Hetmantsev, head of the Verkhovna Rada Tax Committee, is behind this administration policy, as no important decisions are made at the State Tax Service without his knowledge. And he actually manages the tax office through his former assistant Yevhen Sokur.

At the same time, Mr. Hetmantsev called his activities in relation to the tax service "parliamentary control." He also rejected accusations that he was taking over the powers of the executive branch, saying that he was simply helping entrepreneurs.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Economy

Contact us about advertising