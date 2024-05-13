He supported the annexation of Crimea! Ukrainian Embassy in Korea reacts strongly to joint concert of Putin's friend and wife of Louis Vuitton owner

The Ukrainian Embassy in South Korea has strongly condemned the famous Putinist conductor Vladimir Spivakov, who, together with the wife of the owner of the Louis Vuitton empire, Helene Mercier, held a concert in Seoul, The Korea Times quoted the position of the diplomatic mission, UNN reports.

Back on May 6, the Embassy of Ukraine in Seoul issued a statement calling for the cancellation of the tandem's participation in the large-scale Classical Bridge International Music Festival concert due to the involvement of both musicians in supporting Russia's aggressive policies.

We are talking about Vladimir Spivakov, who has been actively promoting the Kremlin's expansion in Ukraine for decades. Back in March 2014, he supported the annexation of Crimea by signing a collective appeal to the Russian public approving Vladimir Putin's decision.

According to the embassy, Spivakov is trying to spread Kremlin narratives through culture and music, to justify Putin's aggression around the world. Concerts such as the one in Seoul are another mechanism to legitimize Russia's criminal aggression in the civilized world and demonstrate disregard for the suffering of the Ukrainian people.

Helene Mercier, the wife of Bernard Arnault, the richest man in the world, is also worthy of attention. She is closely associated with Russian cultural figures, and in recent years she has given numerous speeches in Moscow and St. Petersburg. And the LVMH empire still continues to operate in Russia, earning money and, most importantly, paying taxes in the territory of the aggressor country.

We would like to remind you that many brands from the LVMH group, such as Berluti, Stella McCartney, Loro Piana, Kenzo, Emilio Pucci, and Givenchy, are still represented in Russia in one way or another.