He supported the annexation of Crimea! Ukrainian Embassy in Korea reacts strongly to joint concert of Putin's friend and wife of Louis Vuitton owner

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 71940 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 105341 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 148312 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 152525 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 249079 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173817 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165116 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148276 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225200 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113039 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

March 1, 01:18 PM • 42747 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 37513 views
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 31279 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 55883 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 49914 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 249079 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225200 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211381 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237161 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224019 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 71940 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 49914 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 55883 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112649 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113573 views
Actual
He supported the annexation of Crimea! Ukrainian Embassy in Korea reacts strongly to joint concert of Putin's friend and wife of Louis Vuitton owner

He supported the annexation of Crimea! Ukrainian Embassy in Korea reacts strongly to joint concert of Putin's friend and wife of Louis Vuitton owner

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15499 views

The Embassy of Ukraine in South Korea strongly condemned Putinist conductor Vladimir Spivakov and his wife Hélène Mercier of the Louis Vuitton empire for their concert in Seoul, accusing them of supporting Russia's aggression against Ukraine and spreading Kremlin narratives through culture and music.

The Ukrainian Embassy in South Korea has strongly condemned the famous Putinist conductor Vladimir Spivakov, who, together with the wife of the owner of the Louis Vuitton empire, Helene Mercier, held a concert in Seoul, The Korea Times quoted the position of the diplomatic mission, UNN reports.

Back on May 6, the Embassy of Ukraine in Seoul issued a statement calling for the cancellation of the tandem's participation in the large-scale Classical Bridge International Music Festival concert due to the involvement of both musicians in supporting Russia's aggressive policies.

We are talking about Vladimir Spivakov, who has been actively promoting the Kremlin's expansion in Ukraine for decades. Back in March 2014, he supported the annexation of Crimea by signing a collective appeal to the Russian public approving Vladimir Putin's decision.

According to the embassy, Spivakov is trying to spread Kremlin narratives through culture and music, to justify Putin's aggression around the world. Concerts such as the one in Seoul are another mechanism to legitimize Russia's criminal aggression in the civilized world and demonstrate disregard for the suffering of the Ukrainian people.

Helene Mercier, the wife of Bernard Arnault, the richest man in the world, is also worthy of attention. She is closely associated with Russian cultural figures, and in recent years she has given numerous speeches in Moscow and St. Petersburg. And the LVMH empire still continues to operate in Russia, earning money and, most importantly, paying taxes in the territory of the aggressor country.

We would like to remind you that many brands from the LVMH group, such as Berluti, Stella McCartney, Loro Piana, Kenzo, Emilio Pucci, and Givenchy, are still represented in Russia in one way or another.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsCulture

Contact us about advertising