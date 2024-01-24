GUR on the crash of the Russian IL-76: there is no reliable information on who was on board and in what quantity

The Main Intelligence Directorate said that there is currently no reliable and comprehensive information about who exactly was on board the downed Russian plane Il-76 and in what quantity, UNN reports.

The intelligence service noted that a prisoner exchange was supposed to take place today, but it did not take place. According to the Russian side, this was due to the downing of a Russian Il-76 aircraft that was allegedly transporting our prisoners.

"We currently do not have reliable and comprehensive information about who was on board the plane and in what quantity," the intelligence agency said in a statement.

The DIU added that Ukraine, for its part, had fulfilled all the agreements to prepare the exchange. The Russian captured servicemen were delivered on time to the agreed point for the exchange, where they were safe.

