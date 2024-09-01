ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 121960 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 125317 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 204773 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 156945 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 154732 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 143736 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 201540 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112512 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 189872 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105155 views

Guerrillas reconnoitered the Russian Federal Security Service's office in Rostov region - ATES

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27699 views

The ATESh guerrilla movement conducted a reconnaissance of the building and territory of the Russian Federal Security Service office in Taganrog.

The guerrillas reconnoitered the building and the surrounding area of the FSB office in Rostov region. It is located in Taganrog. This is reported by the guerrilla movement "ATESH", UNN reports .

During intelligence operations in Taganrog, the ATES agent gathered important information about the FSB's management,

- the statement said.

According to the guerrillas, the Russian Federal Security Service has repeatedly tried to interfere with their work by creating fake channels.

In an attempt to deceive us, they write to all the curators in their private messages, and when we "find out" they start threatening us

- ATES says.

Recall

The ATES movement reconnoitered a military unit of the Russian Guard in Krasnoyarsk that sends soldiers to the Kursk region. It was found that the personnel were ready for sabotage due to poor treatment and lack of proper payments.

Olga Rozgon

War

Contact us about advertising