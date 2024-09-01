Guerrillas reconnoitered the Russian Federal Security Service's office in Rostov region - ATES

The guerrillas reconnoitered the building and the surrounding area of the FSB office in Rostov region. It is located in Taganrog. This is reported by the guerrilla movement "ATESH", UNN reports .

During intelligence operations in Taganrog, the ATES agent gathered important information about the FSB's management, - the statement said.

According to the guerrillas, the Russian Federal Security Service has repeatedly tried to interfere with their work by creating fake channels.

In an attempt to deceive us, they write to all the curators in their private messages, and when we "find out" they start threatening us - ATES says.

