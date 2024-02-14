Grenade explosion in a car in Chernihiv: two victims die in hospital

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 59394 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 115795 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 121144 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 163272 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 164556 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 266342 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176585 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166783 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148580 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 236749 views

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 81172 views
New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

March 1, 10:30 PM • 58857 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 94724 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 55769 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 36547 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 266342 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 236749 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 222213 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 247671 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 233920 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 115795 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 99443 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 100382 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 116933 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 117601 views
Grenade explosion in a car in Chernihiv: two victims die in hospital

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23141 views

Two people who were injured in a car grenade explosion in Chernihiv on February 13 died in hospital from their injuries. Law enforcement is investigating the circumstances of the explosion.

Two people injured in a grenade explosion in a car in Chernihiv on February 13 died today in hospital. UNN reports this with reference to the Main Department of the National Police in Chernihiv region. 

On February 14, as of 15:00, the circumstances of the car explosion in Chernihiv are being investigated as part of the proceedings under Part 3 of Article 414 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (Violation of the rules for handling weapons, as well as substances and objects that pose a high risk to others). Unfortunately, the man and woman in the car died in hospital today.

- the police said in a statement.

It is preliminarily known that the explosion occurred as a result of a grenade explosion in the car.

The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

The issue of sending the proceedings to the State Bureau of Investigation is being decided.

Recall 

The day before, UNN reported that a car exploded in Chernihiv on February 13, injuring a man and a woman inside. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Crimes and emergencies
chernihivChernihiv

Contact us about advertising