Grenade explosion in a car in Chernihiv: two victims die in hospital

Two people injured in a grenade explosion in a car in Chernihiv on February 13 died today in hospital. UNN reports this with reference to the Main Department of the National Police in Chernihiv region.

On February 14, as of 15:00, the circumstances of the car explosion in Chernihiv are being investigated as part of the proceedings under Part 3 of Article 414 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (Violation of the rules for handling weapons, as well as substances and objects that pose a high risk to others). Unfortunately, the man and woman in the car died in hospital today. - the police said in a statement.

It is preliminarily known that the explosion occurred as a result of a grenade explosion in the car.

The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

The issue of sending the proceedings to the State Bureau of Investigation is being decided.

Recall

The day before, UNN reported that a car exploded in Chernihiv on February 13, injuring a man and a woman inside.