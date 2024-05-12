Greek ambassador leaves inauguration of new president of North Macedonia

The new President of North Macedonia Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova called the country simply "Macedonia" during her swearing-in, which caused a protest from the Greek ambassador. This was reported by Ekathimerini, UNN writes.

Details

It is noted that because Silianovska-Davkova used the non-official name "North Macedonia" at the ceremony in the parliament, Greek Ambassador Sofia Philippida left the inauguration in protest.

Subsequently, the Greek Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement emphasizing that the actions of the new president of North Macedonia violated the agreement between the countries and and jeopardized both bilateral relations and the Balkan country's prospects of joining the EU.

Addendum

In 2018 , Greece and Macedonia reached an agreement that ended a longstanding dispute over the name of the small Balkan country.

Recall

Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova, a 68-year-old law professor and candidate of the opposition conservative party, won the presidential election in North Macedonia, becoming the first woman to hold the post in the country's history.