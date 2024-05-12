ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Greek ambassador leaves inauguration of new president of North Macedonia

Greek ambassador leaves inauguration of new president of North Macedonia

The Greek ambassador left the inauguration of North Macedonia's new president in protest after she referred to the country as simply "Macedonia" during the oath of office, violating an agreement between the two countries.

The new President of North Macedonia Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova called the country simply "Macedonia" during her swearing-in, which caused a protest from the Greek ambassador. This was reported by Ekathimerini, UNN writes.

Details

It is noted that because Silianovska-Davkova used the non-official name "North Macedonia" at the ceremony in the parliament, Greek Ambassador Sofia Philippida left the inauguration in protest.

Subsequently, the Greek Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement emphasizing that the actions of the new president of North Macedonia violated the agreement between the countries and and jeopardized both bilateral relations and the Balkan country's prospects of joining the EU.

Addendum

In 2018 , Greece and Macedonia reached an agreement that ended a longstanding dispute over the name of the small Balkan country.

Recall

Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova, a 68-year-old law professor and candidate of the opposition conservative party, won the presidential election in North Macedonia, becoming the first woman to hold the post in the country's history.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
north-macedoniaNorth Macedonia
european-unionEuropean Union

