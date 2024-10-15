Government instructed to develop a procedure for verifying ties between religious organizations and the Russian Orthodox Church
Kyiv • UNN
The Cabinet of Ministers has instructed the State Service for Ethnic Policy and Freedom of Conscience to develop a procedure for investigating the affiliation of religious organizations with the Russian Orthodox Church. This decision was made after the adoption of the law banning the activities of religious organizations affiliated with the Russian Orthodox Church.
The Cabinet of Ministers has adopted a protocol decision to instruct the State Service for Ethnic Policy and Freedom of Conscience to develop a procedure for researching for signs of affiliation of religious organizations with the Russian Orthodox Church. This was reported by MP Oleksiy Honcharenko, according to UNN.
"The government adopted a protocol decision to approve the procedure for conducting a study on the presence of signs of affiliation of religious organizations with the Russian Orthodox Church, whose activities are banned in Ukraine. Today, the government supported the relevant proposal of the SESU," Honcharenko said.
The DESA should ensure that the relevant draft act of the Cabinet of Ministers is submitted in accordance with the established procedure.
Recall
In August, the Verkhovna Rada passed bill No. 8371 banning the activities of religious organizations affiliated with the Russian Federation. The UOC-MP communities will have 9 months to sever ties with the Russian Orthodox Church.