Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Gossip Girl star Ed Westwick got engaged to actress Amy Jackson

Gossip Girl star Ed Westwick got engaged to actress Amy Jackson

 • 27065 views

Edward Westwick, an actor known for his role in the Gossip Girl series, has proposed to British actress Amy Jackson. He announced this on Instagram, posting a photo of himself proposing on a suspension bridge.

Ed Westwick, the actor who played the lead role in the Gossip Girl series, proposed to British actress Amy Jackson. He announced his proposal to his beloved to his followers on Instagram, UNN reports.

Hell, yes!

- the actor wrote under the photos of his confession.

Details

Judging by the photo, he proposed to his beloved right in the middle of the suspension bridge.

The actor, in the best traditions of Hollywood movies, got down on one knee to make a proposal. Judging by the happy faces of both young people, the engagement was a success.

Actress Sandra Milo, Federico Fellini's muse and icon of Italian cinema, dies29.01.24, 17:30 • 29607 views

Optional

[Edward Gregory Westwick is a 36-year-old English actor, musician and model. He is best known for the role of Chuck Bass in the American television series Gossip Girl (2007-2012). He has appeared in such films as 100 Feet (2008), J. Edgar (2011), Romeo and Juliet (2013).

Amy Louise Jackson is a 31-year-old English actress and model known for her work in Indian films, mostly Tamil films, but also in several Hindi, Telugu, English and Canadian films. A former Miss Teen World, Jackson has appeared in more than fifteen films. Jackson's most notable roles include her debut in the film industry as Amy Wilkinson in Madrasapattinam (2010), Sara in the action film Singh Is Bling (2015) and Neil in India's most expensive film at the time of release 2.0 (2018).

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

CultureUNN Lite
federico-felliniFederico Fellini
sandra-miloSandra Milo
amy-jacksonAmy Jackson
ed-westwickEd Westwick

