Gossip Girl star Ed Westwick got engaged to actress Amy Jackson

Ed Westwick, the actor who played the lead role in the Gossip Girl series, proposed to British actress Amy Jackson. He announced his proposal to his beloved to his followers on Instagram, UNN reports.

Hell, yes! - the actor wrote under the photos of his confession.

Judging by the photo, he proposed to his beloved right in the middle of the suspension bridge.

The actor, in the best traditions of Hollywood movies, got down on one knee to make a proposal. Judging by the happy faces of both young people, the engagement was a success.

[Edward Gregory Westwick is a 36-year-old English actor, musician and model. He is best known for the role of Chuck Bass in the American television series Gossip Girl (2007-2012). He has appeared in such films as 100 Feet (2008), J. Edgar (2011), Romeo and Juliet (2013).

Amy Louise Jackson is a 31-year-old English actress and model known for her work in Indian films, mostly Tamil films, but also in several Hindi, Telugu, English and Canadian films. A former Miss Teen World, Jackson has appeared in more than fifteen films. Jackson's most notable roles include her debut in the film industry as Amy Wilkinson in Madrasapattinam (2010), Sara in the action film Singh Is Bling (2015) and Neil in India's most expensive film at the time of release 2.0 (2018).