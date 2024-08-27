Good dental clinics: how to make the right choice

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 121858 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 125172 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 204490 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 156811 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 154641 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 143702 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 201379 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112509 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 189732 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105155 views

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 4966 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 29239 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 151245 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 150422 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 154435 views
Good dental clinics: how to make the right choice

Good dental clinics: how to make the right choice

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 101644 views

Are you looking for a dental clinic in Kyiv? Find out what to look for. Check out our guide to choosing a clinic to get quality treatment.

Your dental health depends on whether you manage to find a good dental clinic. Currently, one of the best dental clinics in Kyiv is Lumident https://www.lumident.kiev.ua/ua, where everyone can definitely get the treatment they need. When choosing a clinic, you should pay attention to the following factors.

Professionalism of employees

Dentistry Kyiv offers the services of highly qualified dentists, including a therapist, orthodontist, surgeon, and other specialists. They have received specialized education and have managed to accumulate work experience. At an appointment in Kyiv dentistry, the doctor will offer all possible treatment options, providing full information about each of them. An alarming sign for the patient should be avoidance of answering questions, refusal to give a detailed explanation. Even certificates, diplomas and other evidence of achievements in the field of work have a positive effect on dental clinics. They should be presented not only in the specialist's office but also on the website of the dental clinic in Kyiv.

Documentation

Before dental treatment can begin, dental clinic specialists must provide documents for review. This primarily applies to permits for treatment, bite normalization, prosthetics, and implantation. In cases where dentistry is not able to provide patients with permission to implement the treatment you need, you should refuse its services, because in this case, it is not only about guaranteeing the quality of the service, but also about maintaining the patient's health.

Mode of operation

As a rule, a dental office or clinic that is trustworthy to its patients operates according to a schedule that is convenient for patients. In this case, dental treatment and other services are available in the morning, at lunch, in the evening after work, or on a weekend. In most cases, specialist appointments in good orthodontics are available every day. This allows you to get an appointment, even if discomfort and pain appeared unexpectedly.

Modern equipment is used for work

The use of high quality materials and modern equipment allows for high-quality, efficient, and painless examination and treatment. The list of mandatory equipment includes not only a comfortable and functional dental chair, but also a saliva ejector, a vacuum cleaner, and a viziograph.

A suggestion to feel a little pain is the last thing a patient may hear during treatment in a modern clinic, as effective topical medications are used for pain relief. And such manipulations as treatment, prosthesis placement, restoration of the dentition, and implant placement are performed by a doctor and an assistant, meaning that the work is done with four hands.

Reputation

Nowadays, in the era of reviews and recommendations that anyone can leave on the Internet, the importance of private evaluations is especially important. Therefore, when choosing a clinic, be sure to spend some time studying the reviews and ratings left by real users. This way, you will have enough information to make a decision.

Cost of services

Nowadays, the choice of clinics is diverse, and you can find an option for any budget. But if you're really determined to choose the best dentistry in terms of value for money, it's best to choose a dentistry that offers services in the middle price range.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Business News

