Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Even more mutants and anomalies: a new trailer for S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl:

Kyiv  •  UNN

 114853 views

GSC Game World has unveiled a new trailer for Game S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl" with Ukrainian voice acting, game shots, new locations, mutants and plot details, which is scheduled for release on September 5, 2024.

At the presentation of Xbox Showcase, the Ukrainian Studio GSC Game World presented a new trailer for STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl with Ukrainian voice acting and gameplay footage. This is reported by UNN with reference to the studio's Youtube channel.

Details 

The trailer, whose characters speak and even sing in Ukrainian, shows not only already well-known characters and locations, but also gameplay snippets. 

The video sheds light on new details of World S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 and show new locations and encounters with predatory mutants and archianomalia. it shows the main character Skif passing through a dangerous and mysterious environment. At the same time, fragments of the story are combined with game shots.

The zone is as you see it. I showed you how I see her. Go your own way, and then you can see the zone in your own way

 - says the message to the video.

Addition

Game release S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 is scheduled for September 5, 2024. Pre-order is already available on the official website of the game.

In particular, for the standard edition you will need to pay 895 UAH, for Deluxe - 1199 UAH, and for Ultimate - 1599 UAH. also, not only digital copies of the new title are available for ordering, but also physical editions with various accessories.   

Also known are Minimum System Requirements for running the game:

  • Версія ОС: Windows 10 / Windows 11
  • Виробник: AMD Ryzen 5 1600X / Intel Core i5-7600K
  • RAM: 8 GB
  • Відеокарта: AMD Radeon RX 580 8 ГБ
  • NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6 ГБ
  • The message on the disk: 150 GB SSD

Recall

In April, GSC Game World studio released for the First Time a trailer for the long-awaited game S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart Of Chernobyl with Ukrainian dubbing. 

