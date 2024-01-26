Golda Meir-Klytschko park to be opened in Kyiv's Podil district in summer

Kyiv authorities have announced the opening of the Golda Meir park this summer, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said, reports UNN.

The park will be created to honor the memory and achievements of Golda Meir, a prominent international figure, one of the founders of the State of Israel, who was born in Kyiv - Vitali Klitschko wrote.

He said that last year, in honor of Golda Meir's 125th birthday, the Kyiv City Council launched a procedure to name one of the capital's parks on Borychiv Tik Street in Kyiv's Podil district. Klitschko reminded that there was a plot there that had previously been allocated to the russian embassy, but in 2014 the Kyiv City Council returned the land to municipal ownership, and last year it granted the plot the status of a park.

The city will equip the park with the help of Ukrainian and international charitable foundations.

Golda Meir was born and spent her early childhood in Kyiv. The family lived in the city center, near the modern Bessarabian market. A memorial plaque still hangs on the facade of the house at 5 Basyanoyi Street, which is located in the Bessarabka neighborhood. However, local historians doubt that the Meir family lived in this luxurious mansion and suggest that Golda lived in a small wooden house on the same street, which has not survived to this day.