Germany has collected more than 500 testimonies of Russian war crimes in Ukraine

German law enforcement officers have collected more than 500 testimonies of Russian war crimes in Ukraine. More than 160 witnesses were interviewed, UNN reports with reference to DW.

Details

German police call on eyewitnesses from Ukraine not to delete photos and videos that may contribute to the investigation of war crimes.

"We want to convince victims and eyewitnesses of traumatic events to share their experiences with the police," German Justice Minister Marco Buschmann said in an interview with Bild am Sonntag.

The head of the German Ministry of Justice reminded that the International Criminal Court had issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Bushman hopes that Putin will be brought to justice. Commenting on the personal responsibility of the Russian president, the minister said:

"If someone gives an order to deliberately violate international law, they are potentially a war criminal.

Kostin: Ukraine has documented more than 120 thousand war crimes as a result of Russian invasion