Georgia's ruling party says EU ambassador is deliberately “interfering in the election campaign”

Georgia's ruling party, the Georgian Dream, is convinced that some foreign ambassadors are trying to interfere in the country's election campaign. This is believed amid criticism of the political party for using images of Ukrainian cities affected by the war on its banners. This was stated by the party's secretary general and the mayor of Tbilisi Kakha Kaladze, News Georgia reports, according to UNN.

Can you imagine if the Georgian ambassador spoke in a normal, developed country and made such a statement? In all developed countries, those who would do such a thing would be immediately expelled from the country, - he said.

According to the politician, ambassadors directly interfere in the election campaign with their statements “on a direct assignment.

We are forced to call on international watchdog organizations to inform the world about the behavior of the EU ambassador and specific embassies, - Kaladze said.

He was outraged by the ambassador's criticism of the Georgian Dream's election advertisement, which uses footage of Ukrainian cities destroyed by Russian strikes. The ruling party uses this example to convince voters that the same thing will happen to Georgia if they vote for the opposition. EU Ambassador to Georgia Pavlo Gerchinsky called the use of the tragedy of the Ukrainian people for election purposes “outrageous, shameful and disgusting.

In Georgia, opposition TV channels face fines for refusing to air ruling party's election campaign with footage of destruction in Ukraine