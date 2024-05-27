From chicken pox in adults to severe forms of botulism: Prof. Golubovskaya spoke about the situation with infectious diseases in the country

Recently in Ukraine more and more often recorded cases of so-called “children's” infectious diseases in adults, also increased cases of botulism and infectious hepatitis. In an exclusive commentary UNN the chief infectious disease specialist of Ukraine, honored doctor, professor Olga Golubovska told about it.

"So-called childhood diseases in adults, such as chickenpox, very much, whooping cough, are rearing their heads. Both children and adults get sick a lot. And adults are always more severely ill with childhood infections, because it is necessary to catch everything in time in childhood, so as not to get sick in adulthood", - said the doctor.

According to Golubovskaya, there has also been a rise in the number of hemocontact infections - which is predictable in a country at war.

"There is a huge increase in the incidence of diseases right before our eyes, especially hepatitis C. Jaundiced forms of hepatitis B are appearing. You can only protect yourself from hepatitis C, and then conditionally protect yourself by limiting some, for example, unjustified invasive medical procedures", - explained the doctor, adding that Ukrainians should also be sure of reliable treatment of tools in hairdressers and manicure salons.

The professor added that there is no vaccine for hepatitis C. There is a vaccine for hepatitis B and the doctor recommends that people at risk should be vaccinated.

"The vaccine is quite well tolerated and it is effective enough. Hepatitis B, unlike hepatitis C, has only 5% of chronic forms. Whereas hepatitis C - about 85%. But if chronic course of hepatitis B already develops, people have to receive therapy for life, as HIV-infected patients. Hepatitis B is not considered a curable disease today," Golubovskaya emphasized.

Botulism cases are also increasing, with a severe course of the disease.

"Patients who bought fish products in online stores, in spontaneous markets are coming up," says the medic.

According to Golubovskaya, there are cases of E toxin in the products, which is very dangerous and leads to a severe course of the disease. Uneaten fish with caviar is especially dangerous. After consuming contaminated products, the infection begins to manifest itself in a few hours and clinical symptoms include respiratory failure.

"Unfortunately, we have very severe there are patients in controlled respiration, including with aspiration pneumonias. So we need to be very careful with these fish products and bought in obscure some places", - emphasized the infectious disease specialist.

In addition, according to Golubovskaya, cases of human infection with rabies are recorded in the frontline zones - wild animals there quite often come into populated areas.

