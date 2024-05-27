From chicken pox in adults to severe forms of botulism: Prof. Golubovskaya spoke about the situation with infectious diseases in the country

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

From chicken pox in adults to severe forms of botulism: Prof. Golubovskaya spoke about the situation with infectious diseases in the country

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 110309 views

In Ukraine, due to the ongoing war, cases of "childhood" infectious diseases such as chicken pox and whooping cough in adults, as well as botulism, infectious hepatitis B and C, have become more frequent.

Recently in Ukraine more and more often recorded cases of so-called “children's” infectious diseases in adults, also increased cases of botulism and infectious hepatitis. In an exclusive commentary UNN the chief infectious disease specialist of Ukraine, honored doctor, professor Olga Golubovska told about it.

"So-called childhood diseases in adults, such as chickenpox, very much, whooping cough, are rearing their heads. Both children and adults get sick a lot. And adults are always more severely ill with childhood infections, because it is necessary to catch everything in time in childhood, so as not to get sick in adulthood", - said the doctor.

Infectious disease specialist Golubovskaya: despite the end of the flu season there are severe cases of the disease in children

According to Golubovskaya, there has also been a rise in the number of hemocontact infections - which is predictable in a country at war.

"There is a huge increase in the incidence of diseases right before our eyes, especially hepatitis C. Jaundiced forms of hepatitis B are appearing. You can only protect yourself from hepatitis C, and then conditionally protect yourself by limiting some, for example, unjustified invasive medical procedures", - explained the doctor, adding that Ukrainians should also be sure of reliable treatment of tools in hairdressers and manicure salons.

The professor added that there is no vaccine for hepatitis C. There is a vaccine for hepatitis B and the doctor recommends that people at risk should be vaccinated.

"The vaccine is quite well tolerated and it is effective enough. Hepatitis B, unlike hepatitis C, has only 5% of chronic forms. Whereas hepatitis C - about 85%. But if chronic course of hepatitis B already develops, people have to receive therapy for life, as HIV-infected patients. Hepatitis B is not considered a curable disease today," Golubovskaya emphasized.

Botulism cases are also increasing, with a severe course of the disease.

"Patients who bought fish products in online stores, in spontaneous markets are coming up," says the medic.

According to Golubovskaya, there are cases of E toxin in the products, which is very dangerous and leads to a severe course of the disease. Uneaten fish with caviar is especially dangerous. After consuming contaminated products, the infection begins to manifest itself in a few hours and clinical symptoms include respiratory failure.

"Unfortunately, we have very severe there are patients in controlled respiration, including with aspiration pneumonias. So we need to be very careful with these fish products and bought in obscure some places", - emphasized the infectious disease specialist.

In addition, according to Golubovskaya, cases of human infection with rabies are recorded in the frontline zones - wild animals there quite often come into populated areas.

Golubovskaya named what percentage of the risk of infection with Lyme disease in a tick bite

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyHealth
ukraineUkraine

