Friends of Odesa Region Present Newborn Equipment to Children's Hospital

The German city of Bremen presented the Odesa Regional Children's Clinical Hospital with a modern lung ventilator for newborns. This was reported by Odesa Regional Hospital, according to UNN.

We thank our German partners for their unlimited support and dedication to the health care of the region's young residents. Friends of Odesa Region purchased a modern lung ventilator for newborns, which has already become an integral part of the equipment of the Odesa Regional Children's Clinical Hospital," the statement said.

The assistance was received as part of the project "Strengthening the capacity of the municipal non-profit enterprise Odesa Oblast Children's Clinical Hospital of the Odesa Oblast Council".

"We express our sincere gratitude to our German partners for their invaluable support and joint efforts for the benefit of our children," commented Kateryna Marchenko, Acting Director of the Department of International Cooperation and Protocol.

