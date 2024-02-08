Freight train on fire in Russia, it caught fire after gas pipeline explosion in Perm region, there are victims

In Russia in the Perm region of the explosion at the gas pipeline caught fire freight train. On social networks spread video of the burning train, reports UNN.

Details

According to RosSMI the train is on fire near the village of Kueda. It is noted that the fire engulfed three tank cars in the train and a residential house. It is reported about one victim.

A gas pipeline in Perm Krai is also on fire. Firefighters cannot tame the fire after the explosion. At the moment we know about 1 victim, he is hospitalized with burns.