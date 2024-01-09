ukenru
France proposes to boost nuclear power development: climate activists are outraged

France proposes to boost nuclear power development: climate activists are outraged

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23596 views

France proposes a new energy bill that focuses on nuclear power, with critics noting the lack of targets for renewable energy.

In France, lawmakers propose to focus on the development of nuclear energy, forgetting about renewable energy sources. This is reported by France24, according to UNN.

Details

The new French energy bill promotes the further development of nuclear power. At the same time, critics ridicule the document because it makes no mention of renewable energy. 

It is noted that the text  confirms the "sustainable choice of using nuclear energy as a competitive and carbon-free" source of electricity.  It also provides for the construction of new nuclear reactors. 

10.08.23, 17:17 • 443422 views

At the same time, the proposed text does not set such targets for increasing renewable capacities, including wind and solar, unlike previous energy laws.

However, in , the Ministry of Energy Transition stated that "it is wrong to say that there is no renewable energy target" because the government will set the targets itself later.

However, such statements do not satisfy activists and experts. They emphasize that France needs to significantly increase the share of renewable energy sources in order to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.

Anne Bringo, Energy Transition Manager at Climate Action Network , calls the draft law a "step backwards" and emphasizes that it does not meet European goals.

In addition, Jules Nissen, president of the French Union for Renewable Energy , said he was shocked by the absence of any regulations on renewable energy sources in the document.

Addendum

France, like other EU countries, aims to achieve carbon neutrality in 2050. However, after the 1973 oil crisis, Paris became a leader in nuclear power production. 

At that time, more than 50 such power plants were built in the country, generating about two-thirds of the country's electricity .

The country is now trying to switch to other energy sources, including solar and wind power plants.

For reference 

On March 4, 2020, the European Commission officially presented a draft climate legislation aimed at achieving carbon neutrality in Europe by 2050.

31.01.23, 13:30 • 917800 views

The law provides for a legally binding goal of achieving net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. The EU institutions and Member States will be obliged to take the necessary measures at the EU and national level to achieve the goal.

Recall

More than 20 countries, including the United States and the United Kingdom, endorsed the COP28 Declaration on tripling nuclear power capacity by 2050.

