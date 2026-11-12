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Four London "Chelsea" players have received certificates from Guinness World Records

Kyiv • UNN

 • 146 views

Cole Palmer, Estêvão, Hannah Hampton and Manaka Matsukubo have been recognized for football records. The certificates were presented at the club's training centre.

Four London "Chelsea" players have received certificates from Guinness World Records

Four representatives of London-based Chelsea have received certificates from Guinness World Records: two representatives of the men’s team, Cole Palmer and Estêvão, as well as two representatives of the women’s team — Hannah Hampton and Manaka Matsukubo, reports UNN. 

Details

"Ahead of the release of the new edition of the Guinness World Records: Football Edition 2027, GWR judge Will Manford visited the Cobham training centre to meet the record holders from Chelsea’s men’s and women’s teams, as well as to celebrate their inclusion in the Class ’27, our list of the brightest young talents in world football. Will presented the stars with certificates and copies of the Football Edition," the statement said.

Cole Palmer, the attacking midfielder, received a certificate from Guinness World Records for the fastest perfect hat-trick in Premier League history. On April 15, 2024, Palmer scored three goals against Everton, scoring with his left foot, right foot and head. 

"Alongside Cole, Estêvão received a certificate as the youngest winner of Brazil’s Ballon d’Or award. The talented winger was just 17 years and 229 days old when he received the award for the best player in Brazil’s Série A following a breakthrough season with Palmeiras. Given that previous winners of the Bola de Ouro include football legends such as Ronaldinho and Neymar, it is no surprise that Chelsea rushed to sign him," Guinness World Records said. 

Chelsea women’s goalkeeper Hannah Hampton received a certificate from Guinness World Records as the youngest goalkeeper to make 100 appearances in the WSL. She was 23 years and 353 days old when she reached the milestone of 100 appearances in the English league in a match against Everton on November 3, 2024.

In addition, this year Manaka Matsukubo will play alongside Hannah for Chelsea — a major summer signing from the National Women’s Soccer League. The young Japanese star crossed the Atlantic having already set a record in the United States: at the age of 21 years and 81 days, she scored three goals for the North Carolina Courage in a match against Bay FC, becoming the youngest player to score a hat-trick in National Women’s Soccer League history. 

Recall

English midfielder Max Dowman of London-based Arsenal received three Guinness World Records awards at once. The young Gunners talent became the youngest player to make a Champions League debut, as well as the youngest goalscorer in the Premier League.  

Pavlo Bashynskyi

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