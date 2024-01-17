For the second time in a night, Russia reports downing missiles and drones over Belgorod region

Russian air defense systems allegedly shot down four Vampire multiple launch rocket systems and two drones over the Belgorod region. This was stated by the Russian Defense Ministry, UNN reports .

Details

It is noted that the missiles and drones were shot down on the morning of January 17.

Four missiles were destroyed by Ukrainian air defense systems and two Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were intercepted over the territory of Belgorod region the statement said.

Recall

Earlier, the governor of the Belgorod region claimed that seven drones were shot down in the region on the night of January 17.

