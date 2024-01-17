For the second time in a night, Russia reports downing missiles and drones over Belgorod region
Kyiv • UNN
Russia's Defense Ministry says it successfully intercepted four missiles and two drones over Belgorod Oblast on January 17 using regular air defense systems.
Russian air defense systems allegedly shot down four Vampire multiple launch rocket systems and two drones over the Belgorod region. This was stated by the Russian Defense Ministry, UNN reports .
It is noted that the missiles and drones were shot down on the morning of January 17.
Four missiles were destroyed by Ukrainian air defense systems and two Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were intercepted over the territory of Belgorod region
Earlier, the governor of the Belgorod region claimed that seven drones were shot down in the region on the night of January 17.
