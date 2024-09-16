For the first time, Mykhailo Poplavsky spoke frankly about his personal life and revealed the secret of his success

Mykhailo Poplavsky, the permanent rector of the Kyiv National University of Culture and Arts, who has been at the helm of the university for over 30 years, spoke frankly about his time and himself, about the difficult path to success, creating the university's brand, national projects, and key stages of his life in an interview with Hryhorii Reshetnyk on YouTube. The host did not spare sharp questions, and Mykhailo Mykhailovych surprised with unexpected answers, opening the veil of his personal life and sharing his plans for the future.

As always, Poplavsky looks impeccable in the shot, just as he does every day at work: every detail is thought out to the smallest detail, his hairstyle is unchanged, and he wears a perfect suit. By the way, like his concert outfits, the rector orders them exclusively from Ukrainian designers.

To become successful. This was the dream of Mykhailo from the village of Mechyslavka in the Kirovohrad region. After graduating from high school, he entered vocational school No. 25 in Horlivka, Donetsk Oblast, to study to become an electric locomotive driver in a mine.

“What are bursaks? A blue jacket, kirz boots, and a robe. But I always took care of my appearance: I was ironed, neat, and combed. Appearance - is one of the steps on the way to success.

I always believed that I would become a successful person. And faith - is the magic that opens the way to a dream,” - says Poplavsky.

A student of vocational school No. 25 in Horlivka. Horlivka, Donetsk region. 1968 р.

After serving in the army and working as the director of the community center in the village of Velyki Troiany in Kirovohrad Oblast, 25-year-old Poplavsky became a first-year student at the Kyiv State Institute of Culture in 1975, graduating with honors. In 1993, he became the head of the then little-known institution that trained librarians and directors of village culture centers, becoming the youngest rector in Ukraine.

Sfirst-year student of the KDiK. 1975 р.

While developing the University, Poplavsky surprised with bold, unconventional, and even shocking decisions. He shocked the Ukrainian show business by launching the PR project “Singing Rector as a Technology” to promote the Kyiv University of Culture when he first appeared on stage with the song “Young Eagle.”

The youngest rector of the country. 1994 р.

“It was very difficult to get into the image of a ‘young eagle’, and even more difficult - to get out of it,”the rector admits.

During his career, Poplavsky has released more than 50 colorful music videos, more than 200 songs of various genres, and more than 150 large-scale concert shows that have gathered full houses.

Clip images of Mykhailo Poplavsky

The “Singing Rector” project fulfilled its mission by drawing attention to the University and to the important things that Poplavsky always emphasized: the preservation and development of Ukrainian songs and traditions, and the importance of educating patriotic youth.

Over the thirty years of his rectorate, Mykhailo Poplavsky has turned the “kulik” into a leading artistic institution in the country - according to the version of the Osvita.ua resource, the university has been ranked first in the TOP-rating “Best Art Institutions of Higher Education in Ukraine” for the fourth year in a row.

The university currently has eight powerful faculties. Students study in innovative laboratories equipped with the latest multimedia equipment, where they can implement various projects and embody bold creative ideas.

Mykhailo Poplavsky's master class for students Atuniversity

“Traditionally, I meet with students personally. In September, I will hold workshops for freshmen. I always tell students that their career and happy future depend on them. To succeed, you need to row from of the first year. And we provide students with opportunities and tools, create a creative atmosphere for the realization of their creative, healthy ambitions,” - says Mikhail Mikhailovich in an interview.

In addition, over the years, Mykhailo Poplavsky has implemented a number of creative projects aimed at popularizing Ukrainian song and supporting young artists.

1997. On Ukrainian television, children's programs account for only 3% of total broadcasting. The Russian Morning Star is on the air. Poplavsky dramatically changed the situation by founding the legendary all-Ukrainian children's television competition Krok do Zirk (Step to the Stars). It became the only Ukrainian national and social project that provided an opportunity for all interested children from different parts of the country to realize their creative abilities. The only condition was that the songs had to be performed in Ukrainian and live. In fact, in 1997, Mykhailo Poplavsky launched the children's creative industry in Ukraine.

All-Ukrainian children's television contest “Step to the Stars”.

In 2004, when the information space of Ukraine was completely filled with Russian content, Poplavsky founded the powerful patriotic project “Our Song,” a platform for legendary masters of the stage and young performers to present new Ukrainian music of various genres to a wide audience. This year, the project, which eventually transformed into the Ukrainian Song of the Year, celebrated its 20th anniversary.

“Ukrainian song is what unites us, it is our soul and strength. Each song contains deep meanings, the history of our country, its traditions, the desire for self-determination and freedom, love for the native land, optimism and faith in the great future of Ukraine,”says Mykhailo Poplavsky.

National Music Award Ukrainian Song of the Year 2021.

Mykhailo Poplavsky introduced the Ukrainian song to the whole world. On April 2, 2012, the rector's team made modern world history by organizing an unprecedented musical telethon, Song Unites Us! For the first time, the musical triumph of our country was observed on all continents, the marathon was watched in 150 countries.

The marathon entered the Guinness World Records in the category “The longest live national song music television marathon”. It lasted 110 hours, 3 minutes and 27 seconds.

Telethon of Ukrainian songs, which entered the Guinness World Records. 2012 р.

Mykhailo Poplavsky admits that he feels happy: he is engaged in his life's work at the Kyiv National University of Culture and Arts and has a wonderful family.

“Nowadays, in our conditions, waking up alive in the morning is already happiness. I am a happy man, a happy rector, a happy father. Recently, I became a grandfather again, I have three grandchildren, and I am proud that the Poplavsky family, which I have researched to the eighth generation, continues,” says Mykhailo Mykhailovych.

Every day, he goes to his favorite job with enthusiasm, inspired by his students, their creative successes, experiments, and courage. Poplavsky is already working on new projects, has recorded a new song “Ukraine Forward!” and is preparing for his 75th birthday.

He says he dreams of organizing a grand show “Ukraine Forward!” that Ukraine has never seen before, the National Music Award “Ukrainian Song of the Year 2024: Songs Born of War”, a new season of the All-Ukrainian television children's project ‘Step to the Stars - 2025’, and a charity tour of America and Europe ‘Ukraine Forward!’.

He actively helps the Ukrainian Armed Forces, although he does not like to talk about it. In particular, he transferred UAH 1 million and bought armored cars for border guards and other units of the Armed Forces.

Armored vehicles for the Armed Forces of Ukraine

“I dream that Ukraine will become a European, prosperous country. I want peace to come, I want us to win and feel like a great united nation,” the rector said.

KNUKiM - The most important thing in Mykhailo Poplavsky's life