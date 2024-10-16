Fire at an oil terminal in Venezuela: 21 people injured
Kyiv • UNN
A fire broke out at the La Salina terminal owned by PDVSA during a storm. At least 21 people were injured, including workers, neighbors and firefighters. Authorities are investigating the cause of the incident.
A fire broke out at the Venezuelan oil terminal La Salina, which is controlled by the state-owned company PDVSA. This is reported by AP, UNN.
Details
At least 21 people were injured in the fire, including workers, neighbors and firefighters. The incident occurred in the early afternoon during a storm and lasted into the evening.
The terminal, located near the western city of Cabimas on the shores of Lake Maracaibo, is mainly used to transport crude oil and fuel between inland ports. Authorities are continuing to investigate the cause of the fire and are doing everything possible to eliminate the consequences of the incident.
