FAVBET is the official sponsor of Football 360 on UPL TV

FAVBET continues to support high-quality football content and becomes the official sponsor of the new analytical project UPL TV - Football 360.

Every Sunday, Football 360 will summarize the main results of the football week, offering fans an in-depth analysis of UPL events, European Cups, performances of Ukrainian legionnaires, as well as the top 5 European championships. The program includes detailed match analysis, key moments, expert discussions and exclusive content.

"Football 360 is not just a weekly review, but a high-quality analytical product that gives fans a deep understanding of the main events in the world of football," says Denis Yakimov, Head of Sport Marketing at FAVBET, "We are pleased to support this project and continue to develop football analytics in Ukraine together with UPL TV.

According to Maksym Radchenko, Head of UPL TV, the launch of Football 360 is a new level of development of sports broadcasting in Ukraine. For the first time in history, all key football content is combined in one project: matches of the Ukrainian Championship, Ukrainian national teams, European Cups and the top 5 European championships. Thanks to cooperation with MEGOGO and Setanta, this format will allow Ukrainian fans to get a complete picture of the football world in a convenient format.

For FAVBET, the support of Football 360 is a logical continuation of its long-term cooperation with Ukrainian football. The company systematically supports local championships and clubs and invests in the creation of high-quality Ukrainian-language content for fans.