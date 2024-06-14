Explosions reported in Khmelnytsky and Kyiv
Kyiv • UNN
Explosions were reported in Khmelnytsky region and Kyiv, and the Ukrainian Air Force warned of a ballistic missile threat to the central regions and urged Kyiv residents to take shelter.
The sounds of explosions were heard in Kyiv and Khmelnytsky region, Suspilne TV channel reports UNN.
The Ukrainian Air Force warned of a ballistic missile threat to the central regions. Later, a missile was reported to be fired at Khmelnytsky region.
They also called on Kyiv residents to go to shelters.
There is currently a missile threat throughout Ukraine.