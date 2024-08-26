Explosions heard again in Vinnytsia, air defense is working

Repeated sounds of explosions are reported in Vinnytsia. First deputy head of Vinnytsia RMA Natalia Zabolotna said that air defense is working, UNN reports.

Details

"The sound of an explosion was heard again in Vinnytsia," Suspilne reported.

"Air raid alert in the region continues! Stay in shelters," Zabolotna wrote on Telegram.

