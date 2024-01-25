EU border guards to continue patrolling Finland's border with Russia until summer

Finland has agreed with the European Border and Coast Guard Agency Frontex to continue human and technical support in patrolling the eastern border with Russia. This was reported by Yle, according to UNN.

Since the end of November, 50 border guards and other Frontex personnel have been working in Finland to help their Finnish counterparts patrol the border with Russia. About a third of them will remain in Finland at least until the summer.

According to the Border Guard Service, at least in the early stages, personnel will be distributed among the border guard units of Southeastern Finland, North Karelia, and Kainuu.

As UNN previously wrote, Finland will ensure border security with Russia within the law. However, it is ready to revise the legislation.

