In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 11754 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 33027 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 31512 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 186340 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 172120 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 170504 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 217563 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 248440 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 154227 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371438 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Energoatom CEO assesses threat level at Zaporizhzhya NPP

Kyiv • UNN

 • 21548 views

The head of Energoatom estimated the threat level at the occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP at 7-8 points on a 10-point scale due to increased risks from equipment degradation and lack of qualified personnel under Russian control.

Energoatom CEO assesses threat level at Zaporizhzhya NPP

 The situation at the Zaporizhzhya NPP seized by the occupiers is fraught with very bad consequences. This was emphasized by the head of Energoatom Petro Kotin. According to him, the level of danger is increasing every day because of the occupants' presence at the plant. UNN reports this with reference to the press service of Energoatom.  

 On an imaginary ten-point hazard scale, I would assess the threat at ZNPP at 7-8. However, the situation remains uncertain, because many seemingly minor events are constantly occurring at the plant, each of which may not lead to an accident individually, but their accumulation is fraught with negative consequences. Due to the cumulative effect of the degradation of individual elements, the entire system can fail, with very serious consequences. This has already happened at the Chornobyl and Fukushima NPPs

- said the head of Energoatom.

Galushchenko explains to Grossi the need to withdraw Russian troops from the ZNPP as soon as possible04.03.24, 23:13 • 131966 views

He added that the actions of the Russian occupiers have already caused significant degradation of the equipment at the NPP. The main existing risks are the failure of the Russians to carry out the necessary repairs, the almost complete lack of qualified personnel for this and for the normal operation of the NPP; the plant lacks external power supply; there is no cooling water due to the destruction of the Kakhovka reservoir; the period of stay of nuclear fuel in the reactors authorized by the manufacturer is expiring.

The main calculated indicators of safety criteria are higher than the norm.

Reportedly, Russian military probe teams and heavy equipment and weapons are constantly present at the station. The perimeter of the plant is mined, and the detonation of ammunition and explosives stored by the Rashists at the plant threatens to cause a catastrophe. The only way to prevent a catastrophe is to demilitarize and de-occupy ZNPP, restore full control of Ukraine to ensure nuclear and radiation safety, Energoatom said.

IAEA chief plans to meet with Putin this week to discuss WNPP04.03.24, 16:44 • 20923 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia
