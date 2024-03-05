Energoatom CEO assesses threat level at Zaporizhzhya NPP

The situation at the Zaporizhzhya NPP seized by the occupiers is fraught with very bad consequences. This was emphasized by the head of Energoatom Petro Kotin. According to him, the level of danger is increasing every day because of the occupants' presence at the plant. UNN reports this with reference to the press service of Energoatom.

On an imaginary ten-point hazard scale, I would assess the threat at ZNPP at 7-8. However, the situation remains uncertain, because many seemingly minor events are constantly occurring at the plant, each of which may not lead to an accident individually, but their accumulation is fraught with negative consequences. Due to the cumulative effect of the degradation of individual elements, the entire system can fail, with very serious consequences. This has already happened at the Chornobyl and Fukushima NPPs - said the head of Energoatom.

He added that the actions of the Russian occupiers have already caused significant degradation of the equipment at the NPP. The main existing risks are the failure of the Russians to carry out the necessary repairs, the almost complete lack of qualified personnel for this and for the normal operation of the NPP; the plant lacks external power supply; there is no cooling water due to the destruction of the Kakhovka reservoir; the period of stay of nuclear fuel in the reactors authorized by the manufacturer is expiring.

The main calculated indicators of safety criteria are higher than the norm.

Reportedly, Russian military probe teams and heavy equipment and weapons are constantly present at the station. The perimeter of the plant is mined, and the detonation of ammunition and explosives stored by the Rashists at the plant threatens to cause a catastrophe. The only way to prevent a catastrophe is to demilitarize and de-occupy ZNPP, restore full control of Ukraine to ensure nuclear and radiation safety, Energoatom said.

