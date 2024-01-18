Enemy shells border communities of Sumy and Chernihiv regions: 77 explosions in 24 hours
Kyiv • UNN
The Russian occupiers fired 15 times at the border areas of Chernihiv and Sumy regions, resulting in 77 explosions and no casualties. A variety of weapons were used during the shelling, which damaged some buildings and infrastructure.
Russian invaders fired 15 times at the border areas of Chernihiv and Sumy regions yesterday. In total, 77 explosions from various types of weapons were counted during the day. There were no casualties, UNN writes with reference to the "North" Joint Task Force.
Details
Chernihiv region
Semenivka community:
- Karpovychi - 3 attacks: 12 parishes, probably cannon artillery. The shelling damaged a household and a house;
- Zarichchya - 3 arrivals, probably cannon artillery; Bleshnya - 2 attacks: 14 arrivals, probably 120-mm mortar;
- Leonivka - 8 parishes, probably an 82-mm mortar.
Snovska community:
- Yeline - 7 parishes, probably a 120-mm mortar.Horodnyanska community: Gasychivka - 18 parishes, probably MLRS.
Sumy region
Shostka district:
- Vovkivka - 3 arrivals, probably 120-mm mortar; Romashkove - 2 attacks: 5 arrivals, probably from cannon artillery. A house was damaged as a result of the shelling;
- Sosnivka - 3 hits, probably 120-mm mortar; Rozhkovychi - 2 hits, probably 82-mm mortar;
- Progress - 2 arrivals, probably cannon artillery.
It is noted that there is no information about deaths or injuries among the local population.
