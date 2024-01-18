ukenru
Enemy shells border communities of Sumy and Chernihiv regions: 77 explosions in 24 hours

Enemy shells border communities of Sumy and Chernihiv regions: 77 explosions in 24 hours

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25173 views

The Russian occupiers fired 15 times at the border areas of Chernihiv and Sumy regions, resulting in 77 explosions and no casualties. A variety of weapons were used during the shelling, which damaged some buildings and infrastructure.

Russian invaders fired 15 times at the border areas of Chernihiv and Sumy regions yesterday. In total, 77 explosions from various types of weapons were counted during the day. There were no casualties, UNN writes with reference to the "North" Joint Task Force.

Russian invaders continue to shell the border areas of Chernihiv and Sumy regions. In total, 15 attacks (77 explosions) were registered over the past day, using various types of weapons,

- the statement said.

Details

Chernihiv region

Semenivka community:

  • Karpovychi - 3 attacks: 12 parishes, probably cannon artillery. The shelling damaged a household and a house;
  • Zarichchya - 3 arrivals, probably cannon artillery; Bleshnya - 2 attacks: 14 arrivals, probably 120-mm mortar;
  • Leonivka - 8 parishes, probably an 82-mm mortar.

Snovska community:

  • Yeline - 7 parishes, probably a 120-mm mortar.Horodnyanska community: Gasychivka - 18 parishes, probably MLRS.

Sumy region

Shostka district:

  • Vovkivka - 3 arrivals, probably 120-mm mortar; Romashkove - 2 attacks: 5 arrivals, probably from cannon artillery. A house was damaged as a result of the shelling;
  • Sosnivka - 3 hits, probably 120-mm mortar; Rozhkovychi - 2 hits, probably 82-mm mortar;
  • Progress - 2 arrivals, probably cannon artillery.

It is noted that there is no information about deaths or injuries among the local population.

Recall

Russian troops attacked localities in Zaporizhzhya region 179 times yesterday, including 42 unmanned aerial vehicles. There are reports of the destruction of houses and infrastructure.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War

