Enemy shells border communities of Sumy and Chernihiv regions: 77 explosions in 24 hours

Russian invaders fired 15 times at the border areas of Chernihiv and Sumy regions yesterday. In total, 77 explosions from various types of weapons were counted during the day. There were no casualties, UNN writes with reference to the "North" Joint Task Force.

Details

Chernihiv region

Semenivka community:

Karpovychi - 3 attacks: 12 parishes, probably cannon artillery. The shelling damaged a household and a house;

Zarichchya - 3 arrivals, probably cannon artillery; Bleshnya - 2 attacks: 14 arrivals, probably 120-mm mortar;

Leonivka - 8 parishes, probably an 82-mm mortar.

Snovska community:

Yeline - 7 parishes, probably a 120-mm mortar.Horodnyanska community: Gasychivka - 18 parishes, probably MLRS.

Sumy region

Shostka district:

Vovkivka - 3 arrivals, probably 120-mm mortar; Romashkove - 2 attacks: 5 arrivals, probably from cannon artillery. A house was damaged as a result of the shelling;

Sosnivka - 3 hits, probably 120-mm mortar; Rozhkovychi - 2 hits, probably 82-mm mortar;

Progress - 2 arrivals, probably cannon artillery.

It is noted that there is no information about deaths or injuries among the local population.

