Enemy shelled Sumy region with artillery and SPG at night: nine explosions

Sumy region was hit by Russian troops with SPG and cannon artillery overnight, resulting in 9 explosions in two communities, the Sumy Regional Military Administration reported on Thursday, UNN reported.

Details

"At night, Russians fired twice at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. Nine explosions were recorded," the RMA said in a statement on Telegram.

As noted, Bilopilska and Seredyno-Budska communities were shelled:

Bilopilska community: a grenade attack with SPG was carried out (5 explosions).

Seredyno-Budska community: the enemy fired from cannon artillery (4 explosions).

