Enemy fired almost 180 times in Zaporizhzhia region overnight: there are destructions

Russian troops attacked settlements in Zaporizhzhia region 179 times over the past day, including 42 unmanned aerial vehicles. There are reports of the destruction of houses and infrastructure. This was reported on Thursday by the head of the JFO Yuriy Malashko, UNN reports.

Over the past day, Russia-backed militants struck 179 times in 25 towns and villages of Zaporizhzhia region - Malashko wrote on Telegram.

Details

128 artillery attacks took place on the territory of Orikhove, Zaliznychne, Pryiutne, Charivne, Novodanylivka, Novoandriivka, Luhanske, Bilohirya, Kamianske, Lobkove and other frontline settlements.

42 enemy drones attacked Gulyaypole, Gulyaypilske, Levadne, Robotyne, Novodarivka, Mala Tokmachka, Poltavka, Malynivka, Charivne, Stepove and Pyatikhatky. The occupants hit Robotyne and Novodarivka with aerial shells and fired seven MLRS attacks on Novoivanivka, Robotyne and Mala Tokmachka.

There were 13 reports of destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure. There were no casualties - said Malashko.

