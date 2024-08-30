Enemy fired 25 times at Sumy region, 171 explosions recorded

At night and in the morning, Russians fired 25 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 171 explosions were recorded. This was reported by the Sumy RMA, according to UNN.

Sumy, Bilopil, Esman, Znob-Novgorod, Sveska, Druzhbivka, Shalyhyne, Novoslobid, Hlukhiv, Krasnopil, and Seredyna-Budska communities were shelled, - the statement said.

Details

Esman community: the enemy fired from mortars (6 explosions), artillery (15 explosions), cannon artillery (25 machine gun bursts).

Bilopil community: mortar shelling (13 explosions).

Sumy community: the enemy launched KAB bombs (1 explosion).

Hlukhiv community: Russians launched KAB bombs (6 explosions).

Krasnopilska community: Russians conducted artillery shelling (8 explosions) and dropped explosive devices from a UAV (3 explosions).

Druzhbivka community: mortar shelling (2 explosions), artillery shelling (12 explosions).

Shalygino community: the enemy fired at the community with small arms (40 machine gun bursts).

Novoslobidska: FPV drone strike (1 explosion).Znob-Novhorodska community: mortar shelling (3 explosions).

Seredina-Buda community: Russians struck with artillery (14 explosions) and attacked the community with an FPV drone (1 explosion).

Sveska community: launch of KAB bombs (3 explosions), mortar shelling (1 explosion).

