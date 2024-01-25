Enemy conducted almost a hundred air strikes over the last day: situation at the front

Over the last day, 58 combat engagements took place. In total, the enemy launched 6 missile and 97 air strikes, fired 121 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and settlements. This is stated in the morning report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Yesterday, the Russian occupants conducted another air strike using 14 Shahed-136/131 UAVs. Ukrainian air defense forces destroyed 11 enemy drones.

In the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia separate military unit in the Kupyansk sector, our defenders repelled 6 enemy attacks near Synkivka, Kharkiv region.

In the Liman sector, Ukrainian troops repelled 4 occupants' attacks near Terny, east of Dibrova in Donetsk region, and 5 more attacks near Makiivka and Serebryany in Luhansk region.

In the Bakhmut sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled seven enemy attacks near Vasyukivka, Bohdanivka, Ivanivka and Klishchiyivka in Donetsk region.

In the area of responsibility of the Tavria self-propelled artillery system in the Avdiivka sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled four enemy attacks in the vicinity of Avdiivka and another eight attacks near Pervomaiske and Nevelske in Donetsk region over the last day.

In the Mariinsky sector, Ukrainian troops continue to hold back the occupants near Heorhiivka and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk region, where they repelled nine attacks.

In the Shakhtarsk sector, our defenders repelled two enemy attacks south of Zolota Niva and east of Staromayorsk in Donetsk region.

In the Zaporizhzhia sector, our soldiers repelled an enemy attack near Robotyno, Zaporizhzhia region.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Joint Forces Operation Center in the Kherson sector, the Defense Forces continue to expand their foothold. Over the past day, the enemy made 7 unsuccessful assaults on the positions of Ukrainian troops.

"During the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck at 6 areas where enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment were concentrated.

Missile troops struck at 1 area where enemy personnel were concentrated," the General Staff said in a statement.

