Enemy attacks on infrastructure may intensify - Brovary mayor urges residents to work with authorities to strengthen city's energy independence

After an enemy attack on Ukraine on the morning of August 26, part of Brovary was left without electricity. Power supply is gradually being restored. This was reported by the mayor of Brovary, Ihor Sapozhko, on his Telegram channel, UNN reports .

In this regard, the mayor of Brovary urged residents of multi-apartment buildings to buy alternative energy sources and apply for participation in the city's program to partially compensate for the cost of purchasing them.

After the enemy attack, part of the community was cut off from electricity, and now power engineers are gradually restoring power supply. But we must understand that with the onset of cold weather, enemy attacks on energy infrastructure may intensify. It is our common task to ensure energy independence as much as possible: to keep water and heat supply in our homes and to meet the electricity needs. I remind you once again that the Brovary community has a program of partial compensation for the purchase of power generators and other alternative energy sources. Funds are planned in the budget for this purpose - wrote Igor Sapozhko.

In addition, the mayor notedthat due to instability in the power grid, some critical infrastructure facilities are powered by alternative sources of power.

Brovary Mayor Ihor Sapozhko allocates more than UAH 260 thousand for compensation for the purchase of independent power sources