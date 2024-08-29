Emergency power outages introduced in Kyiv and several regions of Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
DTEK has announced the introduction of emergency blackouts in Kyiv, Kyiv, Dnipro and Donetsk regions. During the emergency blackouts, the schedules do not apply, the order is given by Ukrenergo due to the difficult situation in the power system.
Details
Kyiv, Kyiv, Dnipro and Donetsk regions: emergency blackouts have been introduced. Ukrenergo issued the order due to the difficult situation in the power system
Power engineers emphasize that during emergency outages, the schedules do not apply.
