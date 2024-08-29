Emergency power outages introduced in Kyiv and several regions of Ukraine

Emergency power outages have been introduced in Kyiv and several regions of Ukraine. Currently, the schedules are not in effect. This was stated by DTEK, reports UNN.

Details

Kyiv, Kyiv, Dnipro and Donetsk regions: emergency blackouts have been introduced. Ukrenergo issued the order due to the difficult situation in the power system - DTEK said in a statement.

Power engineers emphasize that during emergency outages, the schedules do not apply.

During Russia's largest missile attack in Ukraine, 4 nuclear units were disconnected from the grid