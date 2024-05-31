Electricity consumption limits are being returned: can Ukrainians expect blackouts tomorrow

Tomorrow, June 1, Ukraine will introduce limits on electricity consumption from 18:00 to 23:00. This is stated in the message of Ukrenergo, reports UNN.

Tomorrow, limits on electricity consumption for industrial and household consumers will be in effect throughout Ukraine from 18:00 to 23:00 - the company said in a statement.

Ukrenergo added that if the limits are exceeded, regional power companies can apply hourly shutdown schedules.

