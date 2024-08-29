Egypt provides Somalia with first military aid in 40 years

Egypt has provided Somalia with its first military aid in more than 40 years. This is reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

Egypt has provided Somalia with its first military aid in more than four decades, a move that could exacerbate tensions between the two countries and Ethiopia. The move comes amid a rapprochement between Egypt and Somalia, as reported by three diplomatic and Somali government sources.

The establishment of relations between Egypt and Somalia took place after Ethiopia signed a preliminary agreement with the separatist Somaliland region on leasing coastal land in exchange for possible recognition of the region's independence from Somalia.

