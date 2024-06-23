During a gas explosion in an apartment in Khmelnitsky, a man was injured

In Khmelnitsky, an explosion of a gas-air mixture occurred in an apartment, the man of which received burns and was taken to the hospital. This is reported by the state service of Ukraine for emergency situations, Reports UNN.

Details

On June 22, an explosion of a gas-air mixture occurred in an apartment on the first floor of an apartment building on Roman Shukhevych street in Khmelnitsky. The incident was reported to the Rescue Service "101" in the afternoon. The duty guard of emergency workers immediately went to the scene of the incident.

According to preliminary information, the explosion occurred due to a gas leak from a domestic gas cylinder. The resident of the apartment, a man born in 1978, received burns. Now he was hospitalized in the Khmelnitsky Regional Hospital for medical care.

Law enforcement agencies have launched an investigation into the circumstances of the explosion.

A large-scale fire in a residential building was extinguished in Khmelnytskyi