Due to bad weather, 47 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region are completely de-energized

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 102368 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 102075 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 104053 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 68689 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 41060 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

11:46 AM • 51780 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 280317 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 248320 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 233475 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 258850 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 30312 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 135889 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 105694 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 105713 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 121878 views
Due to bad weather, 47 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region are completely de-energized

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23438 views

Bad weather left 47 settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast without power, affecting more than 16,000 consumers.

As a result of the deteriorating weather conditions, 54 settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast have lost power, including 7 partially. More than 16 thousand consumers are left without electricity. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional State Administration Yuriy Malashko, UNN reports. 

Due to the bad weather, 54 settlements in the region are without power, including 7 partially. More than 16 thousand customers are without electricity. About 10 thousand are in the regional center

- Malashko wrote on Telegram.

According to him, 26 brigades and 23 units of equipment are involved in the liquidation of the consequences of the bad weather. 

Snow removal equipment is working on the roads of the region, more than  400 kilometers of roads have been cleared, and about 350 tons of sand and salt mixture have been used. There are currently no significant traffic complications. But it should be borne in mind that there is icing and ice in some places, Malashko said. 

The head of the OBA also called for refusing to travel by car unless absolutely necessary. 

Addendum

Tomorrow and the day after tomorrow, there will be ice on the roads of Ukraine,  I level of danger. The temperature at night will drop to - 20 degrees, and during the day the air will warm up to 7 degrees below zero.  

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Society

