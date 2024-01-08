DTEK has returned electricity to more than one and a half hundred thousand families

DTEK reported on reconnecting electricity for 159 thousand subscribers who were left without power due to bad weather. The press service of the energy company reported on the repairs, UNN reports.

DTEK has restored power to 159,000 families after the storm. Our repair crews have been working hard all day to eliminate the consequences of the cyclone. - DTEK wrote.

Details

In particular, DTEK spoke about the work of power engineers in different regions of Ukraine affected by the cyclone.

In Odesa Oblast: 148,000 homes in 466 settlements were supplied with electricity, 110 overhead lines supplying 3,311 transformer substations were repaired

In Dnipropetrovs'k region: electricity supply was restored to 11,000 families in 51 settlements. 46 overhead lines and 1,551 transformer substations were restored

We continue to work around the clock until every Ukrainian family has heat and light. Believe in power engineers. - DTEK added.

Optional

According to the press services of Ukrenergo and Oblenergo, the bad weather cut off power to more than 400 towns and villages in different regions of Ukraine. Due to strong winds, sleet, and ice, power supply disruptions were reported in more than 200 settlements in Dnipropetrovs'k region, as well as dozens in Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, and Odesa regions.