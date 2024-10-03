Drawing attention to the ongoing genocidal actions of the Russian Federation: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs explained the importance of the PACE resolution on the recognition of the Holodomor

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine welcomes the adoption of the resolution "Commemoration of the 90th anniversary of the Holodomor - Ukraine is again threatened by genocide" by the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), which not only confirms the recognition of the Holodomor of 1932-1933 as an act of genocide against the Ukrainian people, but also emphasizes the current genocidal intentions of the Russian Federation in its aggression against Ukraine, UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The agency noted that "this important decision honors the memory of millions of innocent Ukrainians who died as a result of the man-made famine, a genocide organized by the Soviet regime. Recognizing the deliberate policy that led to mass starvation with the aim of destroying the Ukrainian national identity, PACE emphasizes the importance of historical truth and justice.

In the resolution, PACE emphasizes the direct link between past crimes and the current atrocities of the Russian Federation. The systematic attacks against civilians, destruction of civilian infrastructure, forced deportation of Ukrainian children, and massive war crimes and crimes against humanity demonstrate genocidal intent aimed at destroying the Ukrainian identity.

"We are deeply grateful to PACE members for their solidarity and support. This renewed recognition serves as a powerful reminder to the international community of the urgent need to prevent further Russian atrocities and bring those responsible for these heinous crimes to justice.

Ukraine remains steadfast in its commitment to defend its sovereignty and protect its people. We call on all nations and international organizations to recognize the Holodomor of 1932-1933 as genocide against the Ukrainian people, to condemn Russia's ongoing aggressive and genocidal actions, and to support Ukraine in its struggle for freedom, human rights and the rule of law," the Foreign Ministry summarized.

PACE recognizes the Holodomor of 1932-1933 as genocide of the Ukrainian people