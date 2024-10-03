Drawing attention to the ongoing genocidal actions of the Russian Federation: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs explained the importance of the PACE resolution on the recognition of the Holodomor

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 92279 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 159835 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 133971 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 140884 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 137969 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 178671 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111950 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 169924 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104683 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Drawing attention to the ongoing genocidal actions of the Russian Federation: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs explained the importance of the PACE resolution on the recognition of the Holodomor

Drawing attention to the ongoing genocidal actions of the Russian Federation: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs explained the importance of the PACE resolution on the recognition of the Holodomor

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 14375 views

The PACE has adopted a resolution recognizing the Holodomor of 1932-1933 as genocide of Ukrainians. The document also emphasizes Russia's current genocidal intentions in its aggression against Ukraine.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine welcomes the adoption of the resolution "Commemoration of the 90th anniversary of the Holodomor - Ukraine is again threatened by genocide" by the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), which not only confirms the recognition of the Holodomor of 1932-1933 as an act of genocide against the Ukrainian people, but also emphasizes the current genocidal intentions of the Russian Federation in its aggression against Ukraine, UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The agency noted that "this important decision honors the memory of millions of innocent Ukrainians who died as a result of the man-made famine, a genocide organized by the Soviet regime. Recognizing the deliberate policy that led to mass starvation with the aim of destroying the Ukrainian national identity, PACE emphasizes the importance of historical truth and justice.

In the resolution, PACE emphasizes the direct link between past crimes and the current atrocities of the Russian Federation. The systematic attacks against civilians, destruction of civilian infrastructure, forced deportation of Ukrainian children, and massive war crimes and crimes against humanity demonstrate genocidal intent aimed at destroying the Ukrainian identity.

"We are deeply grateful to PACE members for their solidarity and support. This renewed recognition serves as a powerful reminder to the international community of the urgent need to prevent further Russian atrocities and bring those responsible for these heinous crimes to justice.

Ukraine remains steadfast in its commitment to defend its sovereignty and protect its people. We call on all nations and international organizations to recognize the Holodomor of 1932-1933 as genocide against the Ukrainian people, to condemn Russia's ongoing aggressive and genocidal actions, and to support Ukraine in its struggle for freedom, human rights and the rule of law," the Foreign Ministry summarized.

PACE recognizes the Holodomor of 1932-1933 as genocide of the Ukrainian people03.10.24, 13:17 • 11829 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

Politics
ministerstvo-zakordonnykh-sprav-ukrainaMinistry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

