Draft law on changes to the rules for calculating pensions for servicemen passed the first reading - MP

Kyiv • UNN

 • 28076 views

The Verkhovna Rada has passed in the first reading a bill that changes the rules for calculating pensions for Ukrainian military personnel, counting months of service in wartime as more than one month of service.

Draft law on changes to the rules for calculating pensions for servicemen passed the first reading - MP

The Verkhovna Rada adopted as a basis a draft law that amends the current legislation on pensions of Ukrainian military personnel, in particular, on the calculation of service during hostilities.

This was reported by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak, UNN reports.

Details

The Verkhovna Rada supported in the first reading the draft law No. 10313 on ensuring the rights of military and police officers to social protection. "There were 271 MPs in favor as a basis

- Zheleznyak said. 

The draft law proposes to change the rules for calculating the length of service for determining the amount of military pensions. Thus, when performing military service during wartime, it is proposed to count one month of service as two months.

If a serviceman participates directly in the defense of territorial integrity and state sovereignty, but does not take part in hostilities, then one month of service, as proposed, will be counted as three months.

If a serviceman takes part in combat operations, one month of service, according to the draft law, will be counted as four months.

Also, if a serviceman is held in captivity, one month of service will be counted as five months. However, this rule will not apply to servicemen who surrendered voluntarily.

Zheleznyak added that the bill contains restrictions on military personnel sharing certain data online.

Recall

The Verkhovna Rada is proposed to amend the current legislation on pensions of Ukrainian military, in particular, on the calculation of service during hostilities, according to draft law No. 10313.

MP Fedir Venislavsky reported that the Rada is considering a bill to strengthen social protection for militaryand police officers, including leave and pensions. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

