Draft law on alternative punishment for mobilization evasion instead of prison submitted to the Verkhovna Rada

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 68981 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 104777 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 147802 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 152061 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 248600 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173726 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165053 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148259 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 224944 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113037 views

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 101814 views
The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

March 1, 01:18 PM • 40173 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 34848 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 53029 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 46644 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 248600 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 224944 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211123 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 236926 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 223798 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 69001 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 46681 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 53040 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112555 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113472 views
Draft law on alternative punishment for mobilization evasion instead of prison submitted to the Verkhovna Rada

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 35862 views

The draft law proposes to amend Article 336 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine to establish a fine, community service, correctional labor, or restriction of liberty instead of imprisonment for evading conscription during mobilization in order to save public resources and maintain economic activity.

The Verkhovna Rada has registered a draft law that proposes to amend Article 336 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine to impose a fine, public works, correctional labor or restriction of liberty instead of imprisonment for evading conscription during mobilization. This is reported on the website of the parliament, UNN writes.

Details

According to the explanatory memorandum, the corresponding draft law No. 11260 of May 16 proposes to amend Article 336 "Evasion of conscription for military service during mobilization, for a special period, for military service by conscription of persons from among reservists during a special period" of the Criminal Code of Ukraine and to establish the following penalties for the criminal offense provided for in this article a fine of three thousand to five thousand tax-free minimum incomes, or community service for a term of one hundred sixty to two hundred and forty hours, or correctional labor for a term of one to two years, or restraint of liberty for a term of one to two years.

As the author of the draft law explains, the use of other types of punishment (instead of imprisonment) under Article 336 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine should save the state's budget, material and human resources, help reduce the shortage of personnel in the labor market and thus preserve the economic activity of enterprises, in particular.

Increased liability for mobilization evasion: Parliament adopts draft law09.05.24, 10:35 • 20386 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies

