Draft law on alternative punishment for mobilization evasion instead of prison submitted to the Verkhovna Rada

The Verkhovna Rada has registered a draft law that proposes to amend Article 336 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine to impose a fine, public works, correctional labor or restriction of liberty instead of imprisonment for evading conscription during mobilization. This is reported on the website of the parliament, UNN writes.

Details

According to the explanatory memorandum, the corresponding draft law No. 11260 of May 16 proposes to amend Article 336 "Evasion of conscription for military service during mobilization, for a special period, for military service by conscription of persons from among reservists during a special period" of the Criminal Code of Ukraine and to establish the following penalties for the criminal offense provided for in this article a fine of three thousand to five thousand tax-free minimum incomes, or community service for a term of one hundred sixty to two hundred and forty hours, or correctional labor for a term of one to two years, or restraint of liberty for a term of one to two years.

As the author of the draft law explains, the use of other types of punishment (instead of imprisonment) under Article 336 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine should save the state's budget, material and human resources, help reduce the shortage of personnel in the labor market and thus preserve the economic activity of enterprises, in particular.

